Troops arrest suspected gunrunners, seize ammunition in Plateau

In the fight against gunrunning and violent crime, security agencies under the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have arrested several suspected gunrunners and recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and motorcycles in Plateau State

At a press briefing in Jos, Samson Zakhom, a major and spokesperson of OPSH said the arrest and seizure were made on November 17, 2024, during a series of intelligence-driven operations in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA).

Zakhom explained that the first operation took place in Kwanan Fulani, a village in Jos South, where security forces apprehended a notorious gunrunner.

“The suspect was allegedly transporting a variety of arms and ammunition to Farin Lamba, also within the LGA. During the operation, authorities recovered one fabricated rifle, an AK-47 magazine, 15 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, a knife, and a motorcycle from the arrested individual. The suspect is currently in custody and is providing valuable information to help identify and apprehend other members of the criminal network.

“Just two hours later, another security operation at Kwanan Fulani led to the arrest of a group of four additional gunrunners. A search of their persons and belongings resulted in the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, another fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, three motorcycles, and a Jack knife. The suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation as authorities continue to unravel the scope of the criminal syndicate”; he said.

He added that the operations were part of a broader, ongoing effort by 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN to combat gunrunning and other forms of violent crime in the region.

The OPSH spokesperson noted that the military and other security agencies have intensified their efforts to disrupt criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents within the Joint Operations Area, which includes Plateau State and its surroundings.

Zhakom expressed the military’s commitment to securing lives and property within the region. He urged the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and accurate intelligence to aid in the fight against crime. “We are dedicated to ridding the area of criminal elements and ensuring a safer environment for all residents,” Zhakom stated.

