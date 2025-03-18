The Nigerian Army has said its troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have arrested two notorious kidnappers, Bashir Mohammed and Ismail Mohammad, in Plateau State.

According to a statement by Samson Zakhom, the spokesperson of OPSH made available to Journalists in Jos said the operation was carried out on Saturday following intelligence reports.

“The operation, conducted under Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Katume High Grounds in Bassa LGA, following credible intelligence that kidnappers often hide their victims in the area while negotiating for ransom,” Zakhom said.

The statement added that during the operation, troops recovered dangerous weapons, including one AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine, from the criminal elements.

“The arrested kidnappers are currently in custody, making useful confessions that will aid follow-up operations to arrest their cohorts and recover their weapons.

“This success is a testament to the effectiveness of Operation SAFE HAVEN’s efforts to tackle insecurity in it’s operation areas,” it added.

