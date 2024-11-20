Troops arrest 5 gunrunners, recover of arms in Plateau State

Troops of the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have apprehended five suspected gunrunners and seized an array of arms, ammunition, and motorcycles. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Samson Nantip Zhakom, Military Information Officer for Operation SAFE HAVEN.

According to Zhakom, the operations, conducted on November 17, 2024, were intelligence-driven and focused on curbing the proliferation of arms in the region.

“During a snap operation at Kwanan Fulani in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, security agents arrested a notorious gunrunner attempting to transport weapons to Farin Lamba, also in Jos South”, he added.

Recovered from the suspect were a fabricated rifle, an AK-47 magazine, 15 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, a knife, and a motorcycle. He noted that the suspect is currently in custody and providing critical information to aid the ongoing crackdown on criminal networks.

Similarly, barely two hours later, the same security team at Kwanan Fulani intercepted another group of four gunrunners.

Zhakom noted that a search of the suspects revealed an AK-47 rifle, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, three motorcycles, and a jackknife.

He said that the suspects and items are now in the custody of security agencies, undergoing interrogation.

Operation SAFE HAVEN reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the region, emphasizing its resolve to dismantle criminal syndicates.

The military also urged members of the public to collaborate with security forces by providing timely and actionable intelligence to help eradicate criminal elements from the area.

Zhakom mentioned these operations highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen security and ensure peace in Plateau State and surrounding areas.

