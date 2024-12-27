Trends that will shape international education for Nigerian students in 2025 – Report

ApplyBoard, a technology platform specialising in international student mobility, has released its fourth annual trends report, which reveals a notable decline in demand for traditional English-speaking study destinations, with alternative markets gaining traction among Nigerian students.

This trend is largely attributed to major policy changes in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, according to the report titled “Navigating Global Student Mobility: Top Trends in International Education for 2025 and Beyond.”

The report examined government data, proprietary surveys, and industry forecasts and offered an in-depth analysis of significant changes impacting the international education sector, including shifts in policy, the emergence of alternative study destinations, and the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology in education.

Despite the resilience of global student mobility, the report highlights considerable changes in international student flows in 2024.

Khaled El Hennawy, Associate Vice President, of Middle East & Africa at ApplyBoard, sheds light on this, saying “Our comprehensive report equips Nigerian students with the insights they need to make informed decisions about their academic journeys and position themselves for success in the evolving global workforce.”

“Students remain eager to pursue international education, but they’re becoming more strategic in their choices. In 2025, we anticipate students will actively seek destinations that offer the complete package: quality education, affordability, and strong career opportunities”.

Key findings of the report:

The decline in international applications to major Anglophone destinations

Canada, Australia, and the UK have all reported significant declines in student visa application volumes in 2024, with further decreases expected in 2025.

Specifically, in 2024, these countries experienced at least a 10% drop in student visa applications, with Canada and Australia seeing declines of 31 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.

These trends can be largely attributed to policy changes implemented by the respective governments, such as increased proof of funds requirements, revised post-study work permit eligibility, and other measures aimed at managing the inflow of international students.

Rise of alternative European destinations

In contrast, non-Anglophone countries are emerging as popular alternatives for international students. During the 2023/24 academic year, Germany saw a 3 per cent increase in international enrolments, while France hosted over 436,000 international students, marking a 5 per cent rise from the previous year. These countries attract students with affordable programmes and robust post-study work opportunities.

Germany, the Netherlands, and other European nations are increasingly appealing to international students, including those from Nigeria, as they refine their policies to enhance their attractiveness as study destinations.

Germany, in particular, has made significant strides by easing regulations for international students, such as increasing the permitted weekly work hours and expanding access to the labour market for high-demand, high-skilled positions.

According to ApplyBoard’s Fall 2024 Recruitment Partner Pulse Survey, 72 per cent of respondents agreed that Germany was an affordable study destination, surpassing perceptions of the “Big Four” Anglophone markets

The emergence of non-Anglophone study destinations

Additionally, countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and India are bolstering their positions as desirable study destinations. They are leveraging initiatives such as digital platforms and scholarship programmes to enhance accessibility and appeal.

These emerging markets are set to play an increasingly significant role in the global international education landscape, offering Nigerian students a wider array of high-quality study options.



