Trend Micro tackles skills gap in cybersecurity with innovative training

Worried that the current global cybersecurity skills shortage is putting businesses and individuals across board at increased risk, Trend Micro has set out to tackle the shortage with innovative training, believing that intervention is crucial now as the threat landscape continues to expand.

Trend Micro is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and its Certification Programme in IT Security (CPITS) is a free 10-week programme focusing on the soft and hard skills required to succeed in the cybersecurity field.

The firm, a global cybersecurity leader, leverages decades of security expertise, research, and innovation to help make the world safe for exchanging digital information.

Its programme is open to recent ICT-related and engineering graduates from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mauritius. The programme offers participants the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certificates and potential job opportunities to kick-start their cybersecurity career.

“The CPITS programme was that one opportunity that turned things around and kick-startedmy career in cybersecurity,” says Fortress Abioye, associate systems engineer and 2021 CPITS graduate.

“I got trained in the various aspects of cybersecurity and even in soft skills by well-seasoned instructors who gave great attention to the students. I had lots of fun at the same time, getting to meet amazing people, and sharing ideas, perspectives, and culture,” he added.

The next edition of the CPITS will run from January 2023 to March 2023 with applications closing mid-November. Find out more and apply here.

Considering the years-long 0percent unemployment rate in the cybersecurity field, this is an opportunity for those interested in technology to join the programmes’ 400+ graduates in finding meaningful employment in an exciting and relevant industry.

This programme reflects Trend Micro’s commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap, increasing diversity in the field, and providing the youth of South Africa with skills fit for digital-age positions.

Recently, cybersecurity space has seen rapid growth due to massive increase in digitalisation, expanding the attack surface. Many organisations have struggled to keep up with the demand for skilled cybersecurity talent.

In fact, a recent environmental sustainability goal (ESG) report showed that about 70 percent of respondents felt their organisation had been negatively impacted by the global skills shortage which has left over 3.5 million positions unfilled.

While Africa has seen great improvement in technology investment, especially in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, the continent, like most others, faces a significant cybersecurity skills shortage, but the region is typically overlooked when it comes to technology.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to the largest youth population and some of the fastest-growing economies. Building digital skills in the region is essential to Africa remaining competitive in the future.

However, doing so is impossible without investment from the businesses and government organisations that so desperately need the skilled workforce to remain viable.

