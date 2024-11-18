Transparent, efficient transaction top reasons for FG, W/Bank’s pact on land administration

Transparent, efficient and accessible transactions are top of the reasons for Federal Government of Nigeria`s collaboration with the World Bank on digitizing land administration.

The digitization, according to officials of the federal government will be done through National Land Digital System (NLDS), an initiative of the federal ministry of housing and urban development.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who disclosed this at the 13th National Council on Housing, Lands, and Urban Development held in Gombe State, explained that the new digital system aims to resolve longstanding issues in land registration, boost economic activity, and improve property rights protections.

The minister explained further that, with the NLDS in place, Nigeria could increase formal land transactions from the current rate of less than 10 percent to over 50 percent within the next decade.

“The NLDS will provide a secure, efficient, and comprehensive digital registry for land transactions, enabling Nigerians to verify land ownership seamlessly. By enhancing transparency and reducing fraud, we aim to unlock up to $300 billion in untapped economic potential related to land and property,” he said.

He added that the system will address challenges hampering effective land registration, with the federal government and World Bank finalizing the operational framework and investment details for the project.

The Federal Government also seeks to collaborate with State Governments to ensure that all land parcels across Nigeria are registered, documented, and titled, bringing clarity and security to land ownership and stimulating development and investment.

Dangiwa pointed out that over 90 percent of Nigerian land remains unregistered, representing significant economic value yet to be realized.

Highlighting the economic impact, he emphasized that a modernized land administration system would foster sustainable land use, reduce conflicts, and create a stable environment for business, “this foundation of transparent land ownership will support increased investments from both local and international sources.”

Alongside the NLDS, Dangiwa discussed Nigeria’s efforts to address rapid urbanization through the National Urban Development Policy (NUDP), which is awaiting Federal Executive Council approval.

“The policy outlines strategies for creating resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart cities across Nigeria, providing a framework for sustainable urban growth.

As part of the African Urban Forum’s recent declaration, Nigeria has committed to holding an Annual National Urban Forum, encouraging collaboration across government levels to revitalize urban spaces and support Nigeria’s Urban Agenda.

“Our aim is to guide long-term sustainable growth, addressing housing, infrastructure, and creating economically vibrant, climate-resilient, and inclusive cities,” the minister said.

He disclosed that in order tackle Nigeria’s housing shortfall, his ministry is overseeing the construction of 10,000 housing units in 14 locations nationwide, with an emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to speed up delivery for middle- and high-income earners.

“Planned sites for additional housing include “Renewed Hope Cities” in Enugu, Borno, Nasarawa, and Rivers states, with each project offering 2,000 units. The Ministry envisions establishing a Renewed Hope City in each geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)”, he added.

Dangiwa also underscored the government’s commitment to affordable housing for low-income Nigerians, urging state and local governments to dedicate a portion of their budgets to affordable housing, as high private-sector construction costs make housing unattainable for many citizens.

He disclosed that in collaboration with the World Bank, Nigeria has introduced a revised compensation framework for individuals impacted by land acquisition, addressing an 18-year gap in policy.

The new framework significantly increases rates for crops in specific zones, such as cashew, mango, and cocoa in the North Central Zone, reflecting a fairer, updated compensation system to protect landowners affected by infrastructure and housing projects.

At the Gombe council meeting, Muhammadu Yahaya, governor of the state urged leaders to advance accessible mortgage options, promote eco-friendly building materials, and incentivize private investment to realize Nigeria’s sustainable development goals.

He also called for streamlined land administration processes and continuous innovation in construction to make affordable housing a reality for all Nigerians.

Additionally, Abiante Awaji, House Committee Chairman on Urban Development and Regional Planning, emphasized the importance of climate-resilient urban designs, advocating for sustainable building materials and energy-efficient structures to protect communities from extreme weather and promote biodiversity.

As chair of the council, Dangiwa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its housing and urban development goals, noting that these initiatives will lay the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly land administration system that supports sustainable economic growth.

Share