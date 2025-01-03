Tragedy in Jigawa as fresh bride poisons reception food

A wedding celebration in Jahun Local Government Area, Jigawa State, took a tragic turn as a bride allegedly poisoned food served at her reception, leaving the groom critically ill and one guest dead.

Eyewitnesses suggested the act may have been driven by a personal vendetta.

Confirming the incident, Shi’isu Adam, State Police Public Relations Officer, told newsmen on Friday that two suspects, including the bride, had been arrested and were undergoing interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

“We received a report that the bride had tainted the food served at the wedding reception, leaving the groom critically ill.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged food poisoning,” Adam said.

The police spokesperson assured the public that the command would do everything possible to ensure justice is served.

All guests who consumed the poisoned food have reportedly been discharged from the hospital, except for one victim who tragically passed away.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and will provide updates as more details emerge.

We urge the public to remain calm while we work tirelessly to unravel the facts,” Adam added.

The Police have not disclosed the identities of the deceased, the groom, or other victims as investigations continue.

This shocking event has left many in the Jahun community in disbelief, turning what should have been a joyous occasion into a somber tragedy.

Share