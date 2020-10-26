Traffic returns on Lagos roads amid post-protest curfew

Business activities is gradually returning back to Lagos as city dwellers go about their daily activities with cautious compliance to the ongoing curfew imposed by the state government following the post-EndSARS protest and civil unrest witnessed in some parts of the country in the past two weeks.

Some areas of the metropolis with heavy traffic jams include the Lagos-Badagry expressway and the Third Mainland Bridge which coincidentally are areas where the state government is currently executing either road modernisation like in the case of the Lagos-Badagry road and palliative work on the 11.5 kilometer Lagos third mainland bridge.

Apapa traffic which has become a recurring decimal over the years with its negative toll on businesses has also returned, this time with vengeance raising further fears and apprehension on what is to be expected in the following days and weeks to come as the curfew persists.

Other stretch of the city road network with high vehicular and human traffic density according to those who spoke with BusinessDay are the Agege motor road, Ikotun, Jakande, Okota roundabout towards the Apapa-Oshodi expressway through the Cele link-road and the Mile-2 interchange.

Similarly, the Lagos-Lekki-Epe road which has been in the news associated with EndSARS protest and all manner of civil agitations also recorded severe traffic.

Many commuters who spoke to our reporter last Monday said that, the traffic gridlock is not strange to them as the day was the first time many Lagosians are trooping out in their numbers following two weeks of the nation-wide protests with reported cases of looting, arson and destruction of both private and public properties.