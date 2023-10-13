Traditional institutions are important for security and peace – Bisi Olawuyi

Bisi Olawuyi, president, Senior Staff Club University of Ibadan, has said that governance will be easier if traditional institutions in the country are annexed for engendering peace, security and development.

Olawuyi, a doctorate degree holder, who stated this as one of its members, Olumuyiwa Makinde was installed as Bada Olubadan, said the traditional institutions should be strengthened to play roles of conflict resolution and security managers.

While urging Makinde to strengthen traditional institutions and their participation in governance noted that the “traditional institutions in the country could be a source of national integration and sustainable development through areas like influencing their subjects.

Read also: Traditional thrones, Christianity not in conflict, Olu of Warri

Olawuyi, who tasked the newly installed Bada, brother of Governor Seyi Makinde, to further enrich quality in the Olubadan-in-Council urged him to continue to discharge his unique duties to bring the traditional systems of Ibadan into global embrace.

He noted that the Staff Club is happy to associate with the new Chief and would be available to assist him in meeting the mandates of the new traditional elevation.

The president of UI Senior Staff Club further admonished the elevated Olumuyiwa Makinde to use his wealth of experience to bring new ideas into solving social problems noticed in Ibadan.

According to him, as one of the chiefs of Olubadan, quality advice and support are needed to improve the quality of leadership both at the traditional stool of the Olubadan and in the governance of Oyo State.