Towntalk Solutions partners BusinessDay to help businesses mitigate security risks

Towntalk Solutions, a data intelligence company has partnered with BusinessDay Media to help Nigerian businesses mitigate security challenges by giving them more insights into risks that may affect them.

Towntalk is a data intelligence company that builds advanced technology using “hard to collect” local data, captured in real-time. The company’s localized solutions deliver real-time insights to support proactive risk mitigation.

This partnership is coming at a time when business operations and strategies remain vulnerable to widespread insecurity in Nigeria. Nigeria is presently plagued with heightened security crisis manifesting in the form of domestic terrorism, armed banditry, community clashes, kidnapping, local crimes, burglary, and insurgency.

However, with all these occurrences, businesses have limited access to verifiable data on what is happening and where it is happening; as well as how to respond to these risks to keep themselves and their businesses safe. This lack of data not only hinders development; it heightens the business community’s sense of anxiety and uncertainty.

Towntalk Solutions is addressing this gap by partnering with BusinessDay Media to create a Security Intelligence Unit (SIU), the first of its kind in Nigeria which will provide security advisory service for the business community. This network will help to provide security information and access to location-based emergency response contacts.

The network will rely on data processing from an already available app called “Area! by Towntalk” to help achieve this purpose. The SIU will also actively expose Nigerian businesses to the latest technologies that improve the safety and resilience of their operations.

Area! by Towntalk is a free-to-download security app for real-time information and emergency response. Once downloaded, users of the app can share information about what is happening around them; verify and debunk nearby posts; obtain contacts to nearest emergency services; SOS push to registered emergency contacts, and many more features. Area! by Towntalk can be downloaded here bit.ly/3gPJ8cL.

The emergency calls placed through the Area app are toll-free and users who post credible content are rewarded with Area Points which are redeemable for airtime and data.

There is also a provision for areas with limited internet connectivity and non-smartphone users to obtain quick access to safety solutions through the USSD code (*347*0 #). This code is free to access and it is available in five different languages; English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Pidgin.

This partnership would give BusinessDay’s subscribers access to real-time information.

To find out more about Towntalk Solutions, visit www.towntalk-solutions.com