Covid-19: FG places six States on red alert

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has placed six states on red alert, following the rising cases of infections of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus.

In a statement personally signed by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chairman of the Committee, Boss Mustapha, the PSC listed Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, as States with the highest risks.

Mustapha revealed that there has been a rising number of infections since the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

The situation is also said to have overstretched hospital facilities as a result of the number of patients in the country.

According to the statement “The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID- 19 (PSC), has put six States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic. The States are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT.”

The PSC, however, warns all the States of the Federation to heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

He said that the “steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.”

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), had reported 123 new cases from eight states in Nigeria as of 17th July 2021, with Lagos topping the list of infections with 70 cases, closely followed by Akwa Ibom state with 18 new cases.

Ogun state has 10, Oyo 8, Rivers 8, while Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory FCT have 4 new infections each.

The PSC chairman assured that the committee shall continue to minimise the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

The PSC while also felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, however, urged all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

The PSC, therefore, recommends the implementation of preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Thursday, including; “Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor);, SuspensionofDurbaractivities; and Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings”

“Nigerians and all residents are reminded to stay safe, always”