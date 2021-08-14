Town planners urged to design road map to make Abia cities best in Nigeria

Aaron Ikechi Bestman, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Umuahia has tasked Town planners and related professionals in Abia State to use the pedestal provided by a two-day retreat organized by the Ministry to design an enduring road map that would make Abia Cities the best designed in the country.

Bestman, who made the clarion call while declaring open a two-day retreat on Abia State Town Planning Development Council Regulations 2021 held in Aba, charged the participants to take advantage of the Ministry and Abia State.

The Permanent Secretary, who is also a Town Planner, restated his resolve to make the Ministry the best in Nigeria leveraging on the advantages of training and retraining staff of the Ministry for optimal performance also charged the over one hundred participants drawn from the 15 Town Planning Authorities, Ministry and Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) to take the retreat serious as to improve on their output.

He further contended that the era of indiscipline in the Ministry was over, under his watch, adding that with regular teach the teachers workshops like the two-day retreat, staff of the Ministry would be alive to their responsibilities while making the Ministry the envy of other Ministries.

While declaring the retreat closed, the Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Ananaba Lawson Ananaba, Director in the Department of Town Planning, expressed gratitude to God and the Permanent Secretary for facilitating the retreat which he described as the first of its kind in Abia State.

Ananaba who also expressed optimism that the capacity building and development would enable the participants to demonstrate renewed vigor and zeal restated that the workshop would positively turn around the Town Planning profession in Abia State.

In a vote of thanks, Faith Eze appreciated all the resource persons, organizers and Directors for making a success of the retreat while calling for more support for the permanent Secretary, Aeron Ikechi Bestman who had hit the ground running by approving the workshop which was the first of its kind.