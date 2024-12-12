TotalEnergies begins drive for budding football stars in host communities

TotalEnergies football project makes discovery of budding stars in OML58 area

…3 bag scholarships and academy slots at tournament

The football experiment by TotalEnergies to fish out budding stars in their rural host communities seems to pay off as three youngsters have bagged scholarships and rare slots in top football academy. They are Ebele Wisdom Samuel, Timothy Maxwel, and Okarika from a football tournament organized for OML-58 in Omoku zone of Rivers State.

The objective, according the company, is to begin a scheme to discover talents other in academics from the host communities.

TotalEnergies has excelled in catch-dem-young schemes which for years took bright primary school pupils to Ivy schools in the cities such as Showers International to compete with the children of the rich. Many have become super heroes in the field of academics around the world, bagging best graduating students awards in Showers and first-class degrees in universities in Ghana, Nigeria, Russia, UK, and the US.

They have also helped many host community talents in skills acquisition and later in entrepreneurship to pursue livelihoods. Many are doing well in skills and businesses including solar systems, electricals, and electronics.

Now, TotalEnergies seems to direct their searchlight to football and non-academic endeavours. Some of the officials who flagged off the tournament few weeks back such as Olivier Cassassoles (DMD) represented by Okechukwu Obara (a Deputy General Manager in Total Energies Processing Nigeria) had hinted about the plan to send budding stars to academies.

On his part, Saheed Ogunsanya, Chairman Central Organizing Committee, had also ruled out over-aged players from 2025, hinting that the football tournament is mainly to identify and nurture budding talents to go as far as international football career.

At the closing ceremony, Ogunsanya emphasized the Joint Venture’s commitment to supporting youths in the Niger Delta.

He strongly hinted again of TotalEnergies plans to send young players identified during the competition to a top academy where he said they would receive training and exposure to international clubs.

The initiative, he said, is also expected to reduce youth restiveness in the region and provide opportunities for gainful employment.

He also announced plans to support girls and women in sports including volleyball and other activities.

The position of TotalEnergies attracted commendations from stakeholders who encouraged other organizations to follow emulate this strategy to join the JV to build a brighter future for the Niger Delta region.

The tournament witnessed 22 teams but the finalists were Odiemerenyi Football Club and Oboburu Football Club. The pulsating encounter witnessed one goal apiece scored by Stanley Sarowiwa (jnr) for Odiemerenyi FC and equalizer by Mark Fred for Oboburu FC in the second half.

The penultimate penalty shootout was decided by 20-year-old defender, Henry Ologu of the triumphant Odiemerenyi Football Club. Ologu said: “I am very excited for not only scoring this winning goal, but because this is the first time am appearing in this competition and winning the trophy for my community, Ekpeye”.

Awards were presented to best players of all categories with highest scorer going to Timothy Maxwell of Alimini FC. ThankGod Godgift bagged best young player.

Earlier, in an interview with youths of the community that participated in the tournament, Egade Victor and some others hailed the TotalEnergies initiative saying their areas had never produced a notable football star despite abundant talents at home, all due to lack of support and exposure.

The women seemed to participate with dances and songs for the males.

