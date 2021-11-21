TotalEnergies begins activities to mark African Customer Week 2021

From November 22nd to 26th, TotalEnergies will hold its African Customer Week, a platform for the company to engage customers, actively listen to them, and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, with its services.

As part of activities to mark the week, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will make appearances on several radio stations across Nigeria, in an effort to further reach its teeming customers.

“We will talk about the bouquet of products and services offered by TotalEnergies during our visits to select radio stations. We have also scheduled surprise visits to select TotalEnergies service stations and customer sites all over the country where we will reward customers with surprise “thank you” gifts,” said a release by the company’s spokesman, Charles Ebereonwu.

According to the company, the year 2021 has been a challenging one for many businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regardless of the challenges, our customers have remained loyal and committed to us. As a result, we consider our customers to be more than just consumers. They are, in fact, our partners,” the company said.

According to the company, one of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten customers about the company’s strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

The change cannot be successful if we do not get the support of our customers, the company said.

TotalEnergies said it promised to give customers more than just fuel; but provide them excellent service including prioritising their customers’ and staff safety, making a commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and a commitment to offer cleaner energy products and services using its solar and Compressed Natural Gas offers.

The company said it will take responsibility for sales and service actions across all its sales channels, as well as increase the level of hygiene in their service stations to ensure that the customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable.

It is also committed to offering convenience and one-stop offers to its customers and have backed this up with the introduction of Touchpoint financial services across the country and has prioritised their stations and facilities’ proximity to ease access to their customers.

This is why we urge our customers to take advantage of our offerings by visiting any of our service stations and/or share their feedback about their experience in our stations across social media platforms. the company said.