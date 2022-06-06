Total Education Academy introduces more skill acquisition workshops for students

In its bid to ensure that its students graduate with skills that will make them self-employed and employers of labour, the Total Education Academy (TEDA) School has introduced more practical courses and equipment to boost the curriculum for students as it prepares for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Godson Dinneya, proprietor and founder of the Abia award-winning school located at Eke Owerri, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that in addition to well-equipped Cultural and Creative Art Studio (CCA), TEDA has introduced music classes powered by Kharimates Music Academy where students are taught how to sing and play different instruments such as: violin, cello, saxophone, key board, guitar and others.

The Proprietor further disclosed that the school has introduced and equipped an Information and Communication Technology workshop aside the six other workshops it has for practical subjects.

“It now offers Phone and Computer Maintenance (PCM) classes designed to empower the students in ICT-based entrepreneurship and self-reliance after secondary school.

“Five well-equipped workshops offer practical experience in automotive technology, woodwork, metalwork, electrical and electronics, among others”, the proprietor said.

Dinneya also hinted that TEDA also offers Early Science Education for its junior school students that would offer them the opportunity to discover their potential early by exposing them to Basic Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Economics and Further Mathematics.

“This move is in line with international standards and to groom them to rule their world at an early age. Total Education Development Academy emerged Best School in Junior Science in the Olympiad Competition in 2019/2020, with its students placed first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh out of the Best 10.

“TEDA also won overall first and third positions in Junior Sciences and Best Girl in Sciences (Queen of the Junior Sciences).

“Also, the Abia State Ministry of Education named TEDA as the Best Government Approved Junior Secondary School for 2020/2021 and second position among Government Approved Senior Secondary Schools in the state”, enthused the founder.

He also pointed out that over 800 students are currently enrolled with full boarding at TEDA, adding that since the pandemic and the economic crunch, the school has welcomed many students from overseas whose parents send to Nigeria for acculturation without losing standard.