Toriola, MTN CEO’s father, installed as Modakeke monarch

Olubiyi Toriola, the 81-year old father of Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, was on Saturday crowned as the 20th Ogunsua of Modakeke, Osun State.

BusinessDay reports that Toriola became the 20th oba of the ancient city of Modakeke, succeeding Oba Moses Oyediran, who joined his ancestors last month.

The new monarch assumed the throne on Saturday following traditional rites and coronation as the newly-installed Ogunsua of Modakeke, in a ceremony at the sacred palace in the city.

Oba Toriola said he had been in the line for the stool since the last 43 years.

He then called for the support of all sons and daughters of the city, promising that he would work towards bringing development to the city.

“I feel elated. I have been in line for 43 years. I am happy. People should expect an all-around development. I will work with all stakeholders”, the newly-installed Oba said.