Top tech stocks to buy in 2022

While the beginning of the year was tough for technology stocks as there was an abrupt increase in the 10-year treasury rate, some companies with the highest Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio were hit hard, including Tesla and Nvidia.

However, some technology companies will be able to recover from the sharp drops experienced during the market correction.

Research shows that tech companies are among the most valuable stocks to invest in and this trend is expected to continue in 2022.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple remains one of the leading tech companies to invest in, with some of the most popular smart devices in the world such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers being manufactured by Apple. With a global customer base, the company will most probably continue growing in 2022. According to the company, it recorded an all-time revenue of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10, at the end of year 2021.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Another tech company that has been showing a great performance at the beginning of 2022 is Silicon Motion Technology. After a 17-week consolidation period, the company had its breakout in December. Following its fourth-quarter revenue report of $264.4 million, the company has been trading well, maintaining a stable 10-week line.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In 2022, Amazon continues to be one of the leading tech companies to watch. One of the reasons to consider Amazon for your 2022 investments is the company being one of the top providers of cloud computing services as well as ranking as one of the biggest online retailers. There are predictions for Amazon becoming the biggest public company in the world by 2035. This is a proper reason to follow up closely the Amazon stock and maybe even invest in it.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft is well known for developing the Windows PC operating system, and is expected to be a good investment in 2022. The company is also the second-largest cloud infrastructure provider, making it one of the stocks to keep an eye on in the upcoming year. Following its third-quarter report, the company marked over 20 percent revenue growth, with predictions for the fourth quarter expressing bullish sales.

Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towards the end of last year, in November, Qualcomm published quarterly revenue that caught the attention of many. The chip giant reported a 76 percent year-over-year growth, with a revenue increase of 12 percent to $9.34 billion. The main booster of the revenue surge was a 56 percent increase in smartphone chip sales. Supporting the prediction of chip companies being the top tech stocks to keep an eye on in 2022, Qualcomm can be a good tech company to invest in during the upcoming months.

Similarly, as more software companies are switching to a model that offers customers to subscribe to programs instead of making a one-time purchase in order to obtain a license, they could be a reason for investment in the upcoming year.

Also, it is not possible to utilize today’s modern devices without having semiconductor chips to power all of the hardware. This is why semiconductor developing companies are another smart choice for your stock investments. Companies that manufacture and design memory chips, graphic processing units, central processing units, and a variety of other chips that help to power modern devices are also among the top market performers to invest in.

Other companies to consider will include telecom and streaming companies that were on the rise with the global pandemic being an additional boost for the development of such businesses.

Companies that offer video streams as well as the cloud computing companies that power video streaming services are also among the tech stocks you might want to invest in.