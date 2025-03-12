Between May 2023 and March 2025, the price of DStv’s premium package surged by 53 per cent, while the GoTV Supa Plus saw an increase of 34.4 per cent. This sharp rise in subscription fees has prompted many Nigerians to explore alternative options, driven by financial constraints and dissatisfaction with the quality of services offered by streaming platforms.

Given the ongoing price hikes, many Nigerians believe even more subscribers will choose to opt out. The company has attributed the price increase to macroeconomic factors, such as inflation and rising operational costs.

Here are 5 alternative platforms Nigerians’ source content from;

Youtube

YouTube has emerged as the top platform for livestreaming, learning, gaming, and sports activities in Nigeria, especially among the younger generation.

With over 10 million active users, reports from Statista indicate that this number is projected to reach 11.9 million by 2025. One of the platform’s key attractions is that it is free to use, with users only requiring data subscriptions to access its content.

Android TV box

An Android TV Box is a device that connects to your television, enabling you to stream your favorite movies, videos, television shows, live programs, and games. They include Mi box S, Nvidia shield TV, H96 max among others.

Yearly subscription ranges from N3000 – N30,000 depending on the provider and package. You also need data and strong network connectivity to enhance efficiency.

Telegram

With the rise of mini-apps and chatbots, Telegram has quickly become a favorite platform for many users. In Nigeria, it has emerged as a key hub for free entertainment, with countless users joining private groups to access movies, TV series, and live sports links at no cost.

A quick search on Telegram reveals groups offering the latest Netflix films, DStv content, and Showmax series, giving users easy access to premium content without spending a dime.

SLTV

SLTV is a leading satellite television provider in Nigeria, offering a range of subscription plans between N2,500 and N5,000 per month.

With this, you gain access to over 50 HD channels, including 10 sports channels that broadcast live football matches from top leagues like the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Europa League, among others. This direct-to-home satellite TV service is operated by Metro Digital Limited.

IPTV

The rise of IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) has introduced a new option for consumers. For as little as N1,000, you can access thousands of channels through IPTV.

This service delivers on-demand content across multiple devices and has become essential for many households. IPTV offers a wide variety of foreign and live local channels, along with streaming services, all without the limitations of traditional cable or satellite setups. However, it does require a stable internet connection and data to function smoothly.

