Top 10 Nigerian states receiving more VAT than they contributed in August 2024

The redistribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenues in Nigeria has consistently sparked debate, particularly concerning the fairness of how VAT contributions and allocations are handled.

In August 2024, some states received substantially more VAT than they contributed, raising questions about equity and sustainability in the country’s revenue-sharing formula.

Read also: Top 10 VAT- VAT-contributing states and what they received from the pool in August 2024

Here’s a list of the top 10 states receiving more VAT than they contributed:

1. Imo State

VAT contributed: N235.41 million

VAT received: N6.01 billion (Increase of 2,554%)

2. Zamfara State

VAT contributed: N432.8 million

VAT received: N5.65 billion (1,304%)

3. Bauchi State

VAT contributed: N691.28 million

VAT received: N6.48 billion (937%)

4. Kebbi State

VAT contributed: N665.17 million

VAT received: N5.66 billion (851%)

5. Abia State

VAT contributed: N663.42 million

VAT received: N5.43 billion (818%)

6. Enugu State

VAT contributed: N1.08 billion

VAT received: N5.73 billion (530%)

7. Cross River State

VAT contributed: N1.08 billion

VAT received: N5.51 billion (510%)

8. Katsina State

VAT contributed: N1.68 billion

VAT received: N7.27 billion (432%)

9. Ondo State

VAT contributed: N1.45 billion

VAT received: N5.88 billion (405%)

10. Jigawa State

VAT contributed: N1.59 billion

VAT received: N6.42 billion (404%)

This disproportionate redistribution highlights the persistent tension in Nigeria’s fiscal federalism. States with high VAT contributions, such as Lagos and Rivers, have often argued for more equitable sharing formulas that reward productivity.

However, advocates of the current system argue that it ensures national cohesion and supports economically disadvantaged states.

Share