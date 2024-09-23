Top 10 most generous African countries in 2024

In the face of economic challenges and humanitarian crises sweeping the world, the spirit of giving remains resilient, especially across Africa.

A report by Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) which ranked the most generous countries in the world in the 14th edition of its World Giving Index finds that people from across continents and cultures remain ready to help those in need.

Surveying over 145,000 people across over 140 countries, the Index demonstrates how people have not only maintained the time they spend volunteering but also that increasing numbers are donating money and providing help to strangers.

“The global index score is at its joint-highest level, only previously matched during the pandemic…Indonesia once more tops our World Giving Index rankings, alongside a top 10 drawn from nations throughout Africa,” CAF stated.

The organisation ranked the countries by the percentage of adults who have helped a stranger, donated money and volunteered.

According to the World Giving Index, here are the top 10 most generous African countries:

1. Kenya

Kenya is ranked the most generous country in Africa. The East African country, which is ranked No. 5 in the world had the most percentage of adults who helped a stranger globally with a 63 score on the World Giving Index. Up to 56 percent of adults here donated money and 52 percent volunteered.

2. The Gambia

Ranked 4th globally, The Gambia stands as one of the world’s most generous countries. With a 61 score on the World Giving Index, 78 percent of adults in the country have helped a stranger—the highest percentage in Africa—while 61 per cent have donated money, and 45 percent participated in volunteer work.

3. Nigeria

Nigeria ranks 5th globally with a 60 score. Its countrymen boast the second-highest percentage worldwide of adults helping a stranger at 81 percent. Additionally, 45 per cent of adults donated money, and 53 per cent volunteered, placing the West African nation among the world’s most giving.

4. Liberia

Liberia holds the 12th spot on the global list with a 52 score. Known for its generosity, 80 percent of adults in the country helped a stranger, marking the third-highest percentage in the world. Meanwhile, 19 per cent donated money, and 58 percent volunteered.

5. Guinea

Guinea ranks 13th globally with a 52 score on the index. A remarkable 78 per cent of adults helped a stranger, 38 per cent donated money, and 43 per cent participated in volunteer activities.

6. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone comes in 31st globally, with a 47 score. A notable 78 percent of adults have helped a stranger, while 26 percent donated money, and 36 percent volunteered.

7. Ghana

Ghana holds the 34th spot on the index with a 46 score. Here, 64 percent of adults helped a stranger, 34 percent donated money, and 37 percent engaged in volunteer work.

8. Ethiopia

Ranked 38th globally, Ethiopia has a score of 45. In this East African country, 66 percent of adults helped a stranger, 40 percent donated money, and 30 percent volunteered their time for causes.

9. Chad

Chad sits at the 41st position on the global index with a 44 score. In this country, 72 percent of adults helped a stranger, 29 percent donated money, and 33 percent volunteered.

10. Libya

Libya is the tenth most generous African country ranked 43rd. It scored 44 on the index, with 72 percent of adults helping a stranger, 34 percent donating money, and 25 percent participating in volunteer activities.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.