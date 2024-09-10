Guinea Insurance’s revenue up 49% in 2023

Guinea Insurance has grown its revenue in the full year of 2023 by 49.4 percent to N2.07 billion from N1.36 billion in 2022, attributing the performance to the successful execution of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding market presence and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The revenue surge reflects Guinea Insurance’s commitment to product diversification, improved customer service, and market expansion. The company’s innovative insurance solutions tailored to diverse customer needs have played a key role in this success, the company said.

Ademola Abidogun, managing director/CEO, Guinea Insurance, commenting on the result said, “This exceptional revenue growth underscores our agility and innovation in addressing customer needs. We are excited about the future and encourage both current and prospective clients to explore our offerings. Our commitment to delivering greater value remains unwavering.”

The insurer also announced a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance, achieving a profit after tax of N477.7 million for FY 2023. This represents a significant rebound from a loss of N83 million in 2022. The turnaround reflects the company’s focus on operational efficiency, cost management, and financial discipline.

This achievement underscores Guinea Insurance’s resilience and ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. “Strategic initiatives, including streamlined operations and optimized resource allocation, have been crucial to this success.”

Guinea Insurance also paid out N549.6 million in claims, a 176 percent increase from N199.3 million in 2022, stating that this increase underscores the company’s commitment to promptly addressing policyholder claims and enhancing customer support.

Abidogun also said the significant turnaround highlights its commitment to operational efficiency and financial discipline. We are dedicated to continuing this positive trajectory and invite both existing and potential clients to join us on this journey of delivering exceptional value.”

On its profit surge, he said “Our phenomenal profit surge is a testament to our strategic effectiveness and operational prowess. This remarkable growth reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and is a clear indication of our continued success in the market.”