Top 10 food items Nigerians spent more on in April

Major staples such as tomato, plantain, egg, milk, bread, yam etc caused Nigerians to spend more in April 2022 compared to the previous month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the Selected Food Prices Watch Report for April, the average price of 43 listed food items across Nigeria’s 36 states increased to N37,229.5 in April from N36,796.4 in March.

Here are the top 10 items that consumers spent more on last month

Tomatoes

The average price of tomatoes in April increased by four percent to N426.5 from N409.96, in March.

Tomato is important to the human body as they help protect cells from damage. They contain potassium, vitamins B and E, and other nutrients.

The vegetable crop can be used for any meal or simply as a snack. They are usually sold fresh in the produce area and in processed forms like canned tomatoes, pasta sauces, pizza sauces and tomato paste.

Beans

The average price of white black eye beans grew by 2.6 percent to N519 from N505 in March. Beans is a highly proteinous food that contains amino acids which are building blocks that the body uses to heal and make new tissues.

Plantain

The average price of plantain increased by three percent to N337.4 last month.

Nutritionally, plantain supports immune function, it contains vitamin B6 which reduces cardiovascular risk and improves mood.

Beef

The average price of 1kg boneless beef went up by two percent to N2026.85.

Beef is an excellent source of iron. The iron in beef helps the body to produce haemoglobin, a protein that helps the blood carry oxygen throughout the body.

Yam tuber

The price of a tuber of yam rose to N361.2 from N353.6 last month, recording nearly two percent gain month-on-month.

Yam is high in fiber, potassium and manganese, which are important for supporting bone health, growth, metabolism, and heart function.

Titus fish

The average price of 1kg Titus fish increased to N1554.4 from N1526.9 last month. Titus fish is rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids which reduces inflammation and potentially lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, and arthritis

Egg

The price of a dozen eggs rose to N678.9 from N668.9. Eggs are a good source of protein (both whites/yolk). It’s a great source of important nutrients, such as vitamin B6, B12 and vitamin D.

They offer so much to children. They are at the core of a diet that will help them grow up healthy, strong and smart.

Groundnut oil

The average price of a bottle of groundnut oil increased to N1007.7 from N994.6. It also reduces inflammation if consumed regularly. It is said to keep many diseases like cancer at bay. The vitamin E helps maintain good skin health, making it look young and healthy.

Evaporated milk

The average price of evaporated tin milk increased to N216.7 from N208.3 causing a 4 percent growth in price on a month-on-month basis.

Milk provides nutrients needed for healthy bones: protein, calcium. Evaporated milk is a superior form of milk for infant feeding. Babies who receive evaporated milk feedings have been shown to compare favourably with breast-fed infants in their nutritional state and general development as it contains vitamins A and D.

Bread

Nigerians spent more in purchasing bread in April, as the average price of a 500g bread increased to N450.5 from N447.8. It’s an important source of dietary fiber which helps to keep the digestive system healthy, control blood sugar and cholesterol levels and make for fuller for longer.