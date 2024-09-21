Top 10 destinations that will be off-limits in the next decade due to climate change

The impact of climate change is becoming more visible each year, reshaping the landscapes of our planet. From disappearing islands to melting glaciers, some of the most beautiful and iconic destinations may soon be inaccessible due to rising sea levels, extreme weather, and environmental damage.

For many travellers, the window of opportunity to visit these places is closing fast. Over the next decade, several destinations could either be permanently off-limits or subject to strict travel restrictions as governments and conservationists work to mitigate the effects of climate change.

As climate change accelerates, some of the world’s most remarkable destinations may soon be lost to rising sea levels, extreme temperatures, and deforestation. Iconic places like the Amazon Rainforest are at risk of collapse due to wildfires and deforestation.

Read also: Ten forbidden places that are off-limits to visitors

According to Ecobnb, here are 10 destinations that could soon be beyond reach as a result of the planet’s shifting climate:

Venice, Italy

Famous for its canals and rich history, Venice faces frequent and severe flooding due to rising sea levels. “Acqua alta” has become a regular occurrence, threatening to submerge the city within decades. Though efforts like the MOSE flood barrier aim to protect Venice, experts believe that in a decade or less, large parts of the city could become uninhabitable, or access may be heavily restricted to preserve the remaining infrastructure.

The Maldives

The Maldives, with its idyllic islands and pristine beaches, is highly vulnerable to climate change. As the lowest-lying country in the world, it is experiencing rising sea levels that could submerge its islands. By 2030, large portions may be underwater, leading to relocations and closed-off areas for safety. The Maldives is at the forefront of the fight against climate change, but its future as a tourist destination is in jeopardy.

Read also: 66 countries now ‘off limits’ to UK travellers says FCDO

The Amazon Rainforest

The Amazon, often called the “lungs of the Earth,” is not only a haven for biodiversity but also a critical player in carbon absorption. However, deforestation and wildfires have caused irreversible damage, pushing the forest toward a tipping point. In the next decade, vast sections could be lost, leading to restrictions on tourist activities to prevent further degradation. The Amazon’s future depends on global climate efforts and local policies.

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, is rapidly dying due to coral bleaching caused by rising ocean temperatures. Efforts to save the reef through restoration projects continue, but experts warn that the reef’s biodiversity may collapse within the next decade. Restrictions on tourism, especially for divers and snorkelers, are expected as authorities work to preserve what’s left.

Read also: Japa: 10 countries people NEVER regret moving to

Antarctica

Antarctica, one of the last untouched wildernesses on Earth, is experiencing rapid ice melt due to rising global temperatures. This ice loss contributes to global sea-level rise and could drastically reshape the continent’s landscape. Within the next decade, access to certain parts of Antarctica may be restricted to protect its fragile ecosystems and to ensure the safety of research efforts and tourism.

Tuvalu

A small Pacific island nation, Tuvalu is on the front lines of climate change. With much of its land just above sea level, Tuvalu is one of the first countries to face the prospect of becoming uninhabitable due to rising oceans. In the coming decade, parts of the island may be completely submerged, prompting international relocation efforts. Tourism may be restricted as the island works to adapt to its changing environment.

Read also: 4 destinations you would not be able to visit next year

Alaska’s Glaciers, USA

Alaska’s once-stable glaciers are rapidly retreating due to global warming. Glaciers such as those in Glacier Bay National Park are shrinking, and many are predicted to disappear in the coming years. Access to these glaciers may be limited or restricted entirely due to safety concerns and conservation efforts. The loss of these natural landmarks could also impact local economies reliant on glacier tourism.

The Dead Sea, Jordan and Israel

The Dead Sea is famous for its mineral-rich waters and historical significance, but it is shrinking at an alarming rate. Water diversion and climate change are causing the sea to recede, creating dangerous sinkholes and making tourist access increasingly difficult. Within the next decade, large areas may be deemed too hazardous for visitors.

Read also: Five most difficult countries to get a visit visa in 2024

Timbuktu, Mali

Timbuktu, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is under threat from desertification caused by climate change. Once a thriving centre of culture and trade, Timbuktu’s future is uncertain as expanding deserts make the region less hospitable. Severe land degradation could lead to restrictions on travel and tourism as authorities work to protect the region’s cultural heritage.

New York City, USA

One of the world’s most iconic cities, New York, faces the grim prospect of significant damage due to rising sea levels. Climate models predict that portions of Manhattan and other low-lying areas could be regularly flooded within the next few decades. Efforts like the construction of sea walls are in progress, but parts of the city may become uninhabitable or off-limits to tourists.