Top 10 countries with the highest cases of internet scam

As the digital age progresses, internet scam have become a significant concern for individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide.

While providing numerous opportunities for communication and commerce, the internet has also opened the door for fraudulent activities that exploit unsuspecting victims.

The prevalence of online scams has led to financial losses, psychological distress, and a general erosion of trust in digital transactions. In this landscape, certain countries stand out for their vulnerability to internet scams due to various socio-economic and technological factors.

According to Sanction Scanner, these top 10 countries have the highest cases of internet fraud, in no particular order.

India

India has witnessed an alarming rise in internet scams, particularly in the realms of online shopping, tech support fraud, and lottery scams. With over 600 million internet users, the country has become a fertile ground for cybercriminals.

India faces a severe cybercrime challenge, recording $7.93 million USD. in losses across 4,850 cases in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Digital financial frauds alone amounted to $14.86 million USD over the past three years.

The government has initiated several awareness campaigns, but the rapid growth of digital infrastructure continues to challenge law enforcement agencies to keep up with the evolving tactics of scammers.

Brazil

Brazil’s financial ecosystem has been significantly impacted by internet scams, especially banking trojan attacks that infiltrate user accounts and syphon off funds. Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in online banking systems, leading to millions of dollars in losses annually.

Brazil’s fintech boom has attracted cybercriminals. In 2023, 1.8 million banking trojan infections were recorded, as reported by Kaspersky Lab. The introduction of the Pix payment system has revolutionised financial transactions but exposed users to malware attacks, with eight of the top 13 trojans globally originating from Brazil.

As the digital banking sector expands, Brazilian authorities are working to implement stronger cybersecurity measures, but the cat-and-mouse game with scammers remains a constant struggle.

Pakistan

The landscape of internet fraud in Pakistan has been marked by a surge in suspicious transaction reports, indicating a growing problem with financial crimes, including money laundering.

Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) reported 32,072 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) in 2023. Fraudulent activities involve money laundering and terrorist financing schemes, reflecting rising threats in both the financial and criminal sectors.

Despite government efforts to regulate and monitor online transactions, the lack of awareness among the populace often leads to individuals falling victim to these schemes. This has created a pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity education and more robust regulatory frameworks.

South Africa

In South Africa, internet scams have manifested primarily through identity theft and online auction fraud. The rise of social media platforms has provided scammers with new avenues to target victims.

Ranked 7th on the Global Criminality Index (2023), South Africa faces escalating identity theft and credit card fraud. Fraudulent loan applications and phishing attacks are widespread, exacerbated by vulnerabilities in online platforms and digital banking systems.

South African authorities have ramped up efforts to combat cyber fraud through public awareness campaigns and stricter regulations, yet the prevalence of scams continues to challenge consumers and businesses alike.

Morocco

Morocco faces a troubling rise in online scams, particularly those involving identity theft and fraud through social networks. Many Moroccans lack awareness of the tactics employed by fraudsters, leading to increased victimisation.

Fraudulent activities are growing, with the Unit for the Processing of Financial Information (UTRF) monitoring suspicious transactions linked to money laundering and embezzlement.

The government is beginning to address these issues, but as the digital economy grows, so too does the need for comprehensive cybersecurity education and preventive measures.

Romania

Romania has emerged as a significant player in the realm of internet scams, characterised by complex networks of financial fraud, money laundering, and identity theft. While the country has made strides in improving its cybersecurity infrastructure, the sophistication of scams has outpaced regulatory efforts.

Romania’s vulnerability to business email compromise (BEC) scams and money laundering is significant. Europol reports highlight cases involving human trafficking and financial fraud.

Ongoing initiatives to combat these challenges are vital for restoring trust in Romania’s digital environment.

Nigeria

Known for its notorious “419” scams, Nigeria continues to battle a reputation fraught with issues related to cyber fraud. Scammers often target individuals both locally and internationally, employing tactics that promise lucrative returns in exchange for upfront fees.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit struggles with enforcement due to institutional corruption. Educational initiatives aimed at raising awareness among citizens about online scams are critical to changing perceptions and reducing victimisation.

Venezuela

The dire economic situation in Venezuela has led to a surge in internet scams, including credit card fraud and various government-related schemes. As citizens grapple with financial instability, scammers exploit their vulnerabilities, preying on desperate individuals seeking financial relief.

With frequent cases of identity theft, credit card fraud, and government-related corruption, narcotics trafficking exacerbates financial crimes, as the Unidad Nacional de Inteligencia Financiera (UNIF) works to monitor suspicious activities.

China

China’s landscape of internet scams is notably influenced by state-sponsored hacking and advanced cybercriminal organisations. Scammers often target both domestic and foreign entities, employing sophisticated techniques to breach security systems.

Notably, the 2014 JPMorgan Chase breach exposed millions of customers’ data, implicating Chinese hackers.

The Chinese government has recognized the threat posed by cybercrime and is actively enhancing its cybersecurity measures. However, the scale and complexity of the scams present ongoing challenges in safeguarding personal and financial information.

The Philippines

The Philippines reports a rise in phishing, vishing, and business email compromise scams. In 2023, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) saw a surge in suspicious transactions, often involving inter-account transfers, electronic cash cards, SMS phishing, business email compromise, and user account hacking reflecting the growing sophistication of cybercriminals.

Regulatory bodies are working to strengthen fraud prevention measures and raise public awareness. However, the prevalence of scams highlights the need for comprehensive education on online safety to empower citizens against potential threats.

