Top 10 busiest intra-African air routes connecting the continent in 2024

The African air travel industry is booming, with rapid growth in both business and leisure travel. The continent’s air routes are not just bridges between countries but also vital lifelines for economic trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

In the first quarter of 2024, African airlines faced a complex environment shaped by post-pandemic recovery, economic challenges, regulatory shifts, and competitive pressures.

Passenger traffic showed a steady rebound, with African carriers reporting a 16.8% increase in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) compared to the same period in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). However, this growth varied across regions. Available seat kilometres (ASK) increased by 18.9%.

According to AFRAA Air Traffic Report 2024, here are the top 10 busiest intra-African air routes Connecting the Continent in Q1, 2024.

1. Johannesburg – Windhoek

The bustling route between South Africa and Namibia continues to lead the pack. Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport is one of Africa’s busiest hubs, and Windhoek, with its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage, draws both business travellers and tourists.

A mix of corporate activity (especially mining and manufacturing) and a growing tourism market makes this route a favourite. The frequent flights cater to the demands of both business executives and leisure travellers.

2. Tunisia – Benghazi

Linking the capital of Tunisia with the historic Libyan city of Benghazi, this route sees steady traffic for both business and diplomatic travel.

The ongoing economic and diplomatic ties between Tunisia and Libya contribute to the busy air traffic. Additionally, Benghazi’s role as a major port and industrial hub drives demand.

3. Johannesburg – Mauritius

A favourite for tourists, this route connects South Africa with the idyllic island paradise of Mauritius. With stunning beaches, luxury resorts, and a thriving tourism industry, Mauritius is a hotspot for vacationers and honeymooners.

Johannesburg’s status as a major African business hub, combined with Mauritius’ booming tourism industry, creates a high demand for flights year-round.

4. Johannesburg – Lusaka

South Africa’s largest city links up with Zambia’s capital in this frequently travelled route. Johannesburg-Lusaka is a crucial link for both business and tourism, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

Zambia’s mining industry, particularly copper, is a major driver of business travel. Additionally, the rich cultural and natural attractions of Lusaka keep tourists flocking to the city.

5. Nairobi – Entebbe

Connecting Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, with Uganda’s Entebbe, this route is vital for both countries’ economic and tourism sectors. Nairobi is a gateway for many businesses and NGOs in East Africa, while Entebbe serves as the main point of entry for travellers heading to Uganda’s national parks.

The strong tourism appeal of Uganda, coupled with Nairobi’s regional role as a business and transportation hub, fuels frequent air traffic on this route.

6. Addis Ababa – Asmara

This route connects Ethiopia’s capital with Eritrea’s Asmara, a key link for both business and political reasons. Although the countries have had a complicated relationship, air traffic remains strong, especially after the peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The historical ties and growing trade between Ethiopia and Eritrea contribute to frequent flights. Additionally, Asmara’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage site attracts cultural tourists.

7. Algiers – Tunisia

This route connects the capitals of Algeria and Tunisia, both of which serve as important political and economic centres in North Africa. Air traffic is boosted by business travel, trade, and diplomatic exchanges.

Both countries share a long border and significant economic connections. The steady exchange of tourists, especially to Tunisia’s Mediterranean beaches, also supports this busy air route.

8. Accra – Lagos

This route links Ghana’s capital with Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos. As two of West Africa’s largest and most influential economies, the demand for air travel between these cities is consistently high.

Both Accra and Lagos have thriving business communities, particularly in finance, oil, and technology. The vibrant cultural and entertainment scenes of each city also make this route popular for leisure travellers.

9. Johannesburg – Harare

Johannesburg maintains a close link with Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. The two cities are important business hubs, especially in sectors like mining, agriculture, and finance.

Economic activities between South Africa and Zimbabwe, as well as significant family and diaspora connections, keep this route busy. The frequent flights cater to both business and leisure travellers.

10. Tunis – Mitiga

This route connects Tunisia’s capital with Mitiga, the international airport of Tripoli in Libya. Despite the challenges faced by the region, this route remains critical for business and diplomatic travel.

The historical and political ties between Tunisia and Libya, coupled with humanitarian and business exchanges, make this route essential for both nations.

