The 2024 African Trade Report, titled “Climate Implications of the AfCFTA Implementation,” emphasises the severe effects of climate change on African economies, highlighting that climate disasters have significantly impacted a portion of the continent’s trade.

The report highlighted that “In 2023, the value of intra-African trade increased to US$192.2 billion, marking a 3.2 per cent growth compared with the impressive growth rate of 10.9 per cent in 2022.”

Côte d’Ivoire’s exports, including cocoa, petroleum products, raw gold, and natural rubber, accounted for 70.1% of total exports in 2023. By Q3 2023, these exports made up 55.6% of WAEMU sales. Mali and Burkina Faso were major destinations due to sanctions lifted in February 2024.

Imports grew by 15.5% and were primarily crude oil, petroleum products, mechanical machinery, iron, and rice. Nigeria and Togo were key import partners.

Nigeria’s intra-African trade dropped by 2.1% to $8.0 billion in 2023, from $8.2 billion in 2022, reducing its share to 4.2%.

Nigeria remained the fourth-largest intra-African trading nation. 5.1% of Nigeria’s exports went to African countries, with Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, and Senegal as top destinations. Imports from Africa were under 2.9% of Nigeria’s total imports.

The report further states that Southern Africa saw a remarkable 41.1% growth rate in trade with neighbouring countries in 2023, reinforcing its role as the leading driver of intra-African trade.

West Africa remained the second-largest intra-African trading subregion, with a 25.7% share of total intra-African trade.

East Africa ranked third, contributing 14.1%. North Africa and Central Africa accounted for approximately 12.4% and 6.6%, respectively, of the overall intra-African trade.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the largest intra-African imports growth in 2023

1. South Africa

South Africa leads with intra-African imports valued at $9.59 billion. Despite being the largest, South Africa experienced a decline in growth rate by 2.78%. The country holds a substantial share of 11.71% of the total intra-African imports.

2. Mali

Mali ranks second with $5.03 billion in intra-African imports. The country showed a notable growth rate of 15.48%, contributing 6.14% to the total intra-African imports.

3. Botswana

Botswana, with intra-African imports amounting to $4.92 billion, recorded a decline in growth rate by 13.17%. Despite this, the country holds a significant share of 6.01% of the continent’s total imports.

4. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe follows with $4.73 billion in intra-African imports, achieving a growth rate of 6.76%. The country accounts for 5.78% of the total intra-African imports, showcasing its role in regional trade.

5. Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire registered $4.70 billion in intra-African imports and demonstrated a growth rate of 15.53%. The country’s share of the total intra-African imports stands at 5.75%.

6. Zambia

Zambia’s intra-African imports totalled $3.75 billion, but the country experienced a decline in growth rate by 9.82%. Nevertheless, Zambia contributes 4.59% to the total intra-African imports.

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo imported $3.55 billion worth of goods within Africa, achieving a growth rate of 19.53%. The country holds a 4.33% share of the total intra-African imports.

8. Uganda

Uganda’s intra-African imports were valued at $3.44 billion, marking an impressive growth rate of 101.92%. Uganda contributes 4.21% to the total intra-African imports, reflecting significant trade expansion.

9. Mozambique

Mozambique imported $3.23 billion worth of goods within Africa, achieving a growth rate of 18.80%. The country accounts for 3.94% of the total intra-African imports.

10. Namibia

Namibia completes the top 10 with intra-African imports valued at $3.12 billion. The country experienced a decline in growth rate by 6.21% but still holds a 3.81% share of the total intra-African imports.

