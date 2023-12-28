Top 10 African companies driving growth and job creation across sub-saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa is no longer a bystander in the global economy. Homegrown giants are emerging, shaking off colonial shackles and unlocking the vast potential of the continent’s untapped markets. A recent report by African Financials titled “Top 30 Companies in Sub-Saharan Africa (Ex-SA) by Market Capitalization,”

The report shows that despite challenging global conditions, Sub-Saharan Africa’s stock markets rose 7.2% in November 2023. This underlying optimism is palpable.

Fresh entrants like Airtel Uganda, FBN Bank (Nigeria), Dangote Sugar, and NMB Bank (Tanzania) showcase the ever-evolving landscape. From telecoms and banking to agribusiness and finance, diversification is the name of the game.

The report also reveals a crucial silver lining: Sub-Saharan Africa outperformed key global indices even without South Africa, a testament to its inherent resilience and growth potential.

Looking closer at the top 10 companies, we see the embodiment of the spirit on the continent: adaptability, innovation, and a deep understanding of local needs.

Rank Company

1. MTN Group

2. Dangote Cement

3. MTN Nigeria

4. Airtel Africa

5. Endeavour Mining

6. BUA Foods

7. BUA Cement

8. Safricom

9. Orange-CI

10. SONATEL