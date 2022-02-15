To cover fuel subsidy, Buhari sends N2.557trn supplementary budget to NASS

President Muhammad Buhari has transmitted the 2022 Supplementary Budget of N2.557 trillion to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The amount is meant to provide for subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022 as against the N443 billion already appropriated for the same expenditure.

Read also: 2022 budget: Nigeria to spend N3trn on subsidy

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives read the letter containing Buhari’s request at the resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari had signed the N17.1 trillion 2022 budget into law in December 2021 and raised reservations over some provisions and said the Executive will send a Supplementary Appropriation to the Legislature.