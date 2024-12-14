To bring Rivers State to APC is a task that must be done, Danguje declares as he inaugurates new state executives

L-R: Tony Okocha with Abdullahi Danguje

… APC mum on court orders against state congress

To bring Rivers State into the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a task that must be done, so declared the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Danguje has declared.

The former Kano State governor made the declaration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, after inaugurating the newly elected state executive council members of the party.

The acting national chairman did not mention the legal tussle and the court orders that sacked the caretaker committee of the party and later the court order asking the party not to conduct congresses yet.

Instead, Danguje told the former CTC boss, Tony Okocha, to ensure that Rivers State is brought into the APC, saying the party’s target is to capture Rivers State in 2027.

He admitted that the South-South geo-political zone is a Peoples Democratic Party zone but said the APC is making gains into the zone with Cross River and Edo states already in the kitty.

The former governor said, “Traditionally in APC, the inauguration of a state chapter is usually done at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

“But as part of the changes that we are introducing, we decided to inaugurate these elected committee members here in Rivers State so that our party is rooted to the grassroots. So that there is no dichotomy between the national executive and the state exco.”

He emphasised that the new strategy of the APC to focus on states, local councils and wards, adding that the APC national leadership is willing to perform functions for its fold even at the ward levels. He said they were prepared to embrace the states and give them close marking.

To the new Rivers State exco, he said, “As members and leaders of our party in the state, you know your basic responsibilities, your functions as spelt out by the constitution of our great party.

“You have to ensure that there is internal democracy. You’re to ensure that you look for new entrants into the party and look for members into the party.

“Use your political dexterity to ensure that our party moves from strength to strength in your constituencies. It is absolutely necessary.”

Ganduje was accompanied by 15 other National Working Committee (NWC) members to Rivers State urged the 36-member executives to ensure that there was peace within the party ranks in the state.

The national APC boss who enjoys full confidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu added, “You must ensure an effective conflict resolution mechanism. As leaders of the party, I believe you are equal to the task. You’re from the South-South geo-political zone where the zone was dominated by the PDP.

“But you are fully aware that during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, we were able to take one state, Cross River, from the PDP to the APC. And now under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we were able to win Edo State squarely.

“Out of the six states in the zone (South-South), we have recovered two. Rivers State is our target. Rivers State we are here for you. Rivers State you are on the way.

Speaking, Okocha, now a substantive APC chairman, followed the enthusiasm of the national chairman and said the party is united in Rivers State and expressed confidence that they would take over the Rivers government House come 2027.

Okocha stated, “We are one united party in Rivers State. You (referring to the national leadership) already know that the opponent on the other side is defeated already.

“As a political party what we assure you is that all the rules that are akin to a political party this opposition party is with it and we can exhaust it.

“Our business is not to clap hands for the government in power, but our business is to de-market them and we send this instruction to them that the 2027 APC flag will be erected in Government House in Rivers State.”

While assuring all that he will continue to preach peace in the party, he urged members who are still pursuing litigation to turn over a new leaf and return to the fold.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise a few of our members who are running round the courts, that we appeal to them that there is nothing else to challenge in courts.

“I did not see the power of the courts that is superior to the party. We are always told that the party is supreme. No other person than the National Chairman himself and the 16 members of the National Working Committee of the party have come to Rivers State to inaugurate us.

“I want to use this medium to encourage them to come back to the party. We are a party team we need to be together. I believe that in party formation the more the merrier. Let us all come back together”, he added.

Earlier, the APC National Legal Adviser, the professor, Abdul Kareem Kana (SAN), administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office on the new state executive after they were called out by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

