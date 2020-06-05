To avoid losing Edo to PDP like Bayelsa, APC mulls displaying aspirants’ credentials

To avoid losing the Edo State Governorship even after being declared winner as it happened in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed plans to display credentials and other documents of its aspirants for public scrutiny.

The Supreme Court had in February sacked the APC governor-elect for Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo few 24 hours to their inauguration over forged certificate and declared the PDP candidates, Diri Duoye as Governor.

The apex Court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Mary Odili, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Learning from this ugly experience, APC said it was making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to its party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

APC in a statement on Friday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-onilu, said the various submissions would be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable”, Issa-onilu stated.

He also disclosed that six aspirants, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Godwin Obaseki, Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen who have bought, completed and submitted the Party’s expression of interest and nomination forms would be screened Wednesday and Thursday next week.

In line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States.

“Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday 20th May to Tuesday 2nd June, 2020.

“The last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Wednesday 3rd June, 2020.

“As earlier stated, publication of claims and objections will be from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

“Screening of aspirants has been slated for Wednesday 10th to Thursday 11th June, 2020.

“This will be followed by Screening Appeal which will hold on Friday 12th June, 2020.

“The Primary Election will hold on Monday 22nd June, 2020, while Election Appeal has been slated for Wednesday 24th June, 2020”, the APC Spokesman added.