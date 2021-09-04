TMY Media leverages digital experience for optimal performance

TMY Media, Nigeria’s PR media production and management company has said it has continued to leverage its digital experience to gain a competitive advantage.

“Doing business in Nigeria has always been challenging due to the poor economy, but at TMY Media, we are unperturbed because we have a digital experience that we are using to our advantage,” the TMY Media founder and CEO, Ajayi Solomon, said.

Solomon disclosed that winning the trust of clients was the basic challenge TMY Media encountered at its initial stage as a media company. “It was hard for people to trust us as a capable and efficient outfit that can deliver results since we were then still a growing media in its early stage,” he stated.

He explained how the company scaled the hurdle: “We first focused on building TMY Media to the level and standard of people’s expectations.”

Today, TMY Media has successfully worked (and is still working) with the cream of celebrities in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Dubai.

“Some of my popular clients are Obi Cubana, Patrick, Sydney Talker, Obesere, Kevin Ikeduba, actor Kalybos and actor-comedian Bismark The Joke, both from Ghana,” he disclosed.

The TMY Media boss, emphasizing that the company has the know-how of servicing big-name clients, said: “Those without experience will find it difficult working with popular celebrities and entrepreneurs because of their level of exposure.”

Since TMY Media was established in 2015, has been working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment circles was because of its adherence to processes that ensure quality delivery in its services, he said.

Speaking of what makes TMY Media outstanding among others, he affirmed: “We are like no other media in the way we go about our services, and we guard our integrity. We are trustworthy, our truth is cast in iron and we go out for the satisfaction of our clients.”