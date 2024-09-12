TixTrack’s Babatunde Esanju confirmed as 110th Global Tech Hero

Babatunde Esanju, a Senior Software Engineer at TixTrack, has been recognised as the 110th Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards.

His career includes roles at Teesofttech Innovations Limited, QOOP, Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), Ocritical, NSIA Insurance Limited, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Placid Global International Limited, Venture Garden Group, and LawPavilion, showcasing his extensive experience in software development and leadership within the tech sector.

As the 21st recipient of the Global Tech Hero award in the Development Category, Babatunde has earned strong endorsements from peers, emphasising his expertise in creating scalable software solutions and his contributions to mentoring future talent.

His induction places him among a group of professionals that includes Omobolanle Mariam Adedeji, Jared Mwanduka, Onyebinamma Ebuka Peter, and Oussama Zeddam.

Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, praised Babatunde’s career, noting his ability to lead impactful software projects while encouraging the growth of others in the industry. He highlighted Babatunde’s adaptability and technical skills, affirming his influence as a leader in tech.

Colleagues also shared insights on his career. Samuel Emehinola, who worked with Babatunde for over five years, highlighted his technical abilities and commitment to problem-solving. He emphasized Babatunde’s consistency in addressing complex challenges while maintaining strong communication and teamwork.

Oladepo Olatunde, who has known Babatunde for eight years, spoke about his leadership qualities and proficiency in .Net development. He acknowledged Babatunde’s approach to innovative problem-solving through algorithms and his dedication to educating others on complex software concepts.

In his acceptance speech, Babatunde expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating:

“I am truly honoured to be named the 110th Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards. This award represents not only my journey but also the incredible support from my teams and mentors who have guided me. From TixTrack to WYRR, QOOP, and NSIA Insurance, each experience has allowed me to drive digital transformation, enhance user experiences, and promote financial inclusion. This recognition motivates me to continue pushing boundaries, drive innovation, and contribute to the dynamic tech landscape in the UK while mentoring future tech leaders. Thank you to The Connected Awards for this extraordinary honour.”

