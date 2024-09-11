Tinubu’s policies harsh, insensitive, Nigerians poorer – Gani Adams

…calls for reversal of reforms

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has expressed displeasure over the policies and administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gani Adams, in an open letter to the President, said that Tinubu’s administration has become indifferent, insensitive and unresponsive to the plight of Nigerians.

In the letter, titled ‘President Bola Tinubu, Time is Going,’ Adams lamented that the government has failed to address the economic hardship and insecurity faced by citizens.

He said that President Tinubu’s policies had made Nigerians poorer, noting that it was obvious that the President did not care about the suffering of the masses.

Adams stressed that there was no rationale behind the reforms and some policies of Tinubu’s administration, stating that it had exacerbated the suffering of Nigerians.

According to him, “Tinubu’s administration has disappointed many Nigerians who had high hopes for his leadership.”

He cited the increase in fuel prices, from less than N200 to over N1000 per litre, and the depreciation of the Naira from less than N740 to over N1,600 per Dollar, as examples of the government’s poor performance style.

The letter also berated the government’s handling of insecurity, stressing that the rate of abductions and killings has increased despite the presence of security chiefs.

He queried the briefings provided to the President by his security team, expressing worries about the harassment of human rights activists and civil society organisations.

Adams reminded Tinubu of his campaign promises and urged him to reverse the current trend of hardship and oppression.

He warned that the situation may trigger further crisis if not addressed immediately.

He further criticised the President for the arrest of Labour leaders and charging peaceful protesters across the country with treason, while accusing the President of dictatorial tendencies.

The statement read in part: “Now, your two right-hand men when you were Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Wale Edun (Finance Minister) and Yemi Cardoso (CBN Governor) are in charge of the economy.

“What exactly are the fiscal, economic and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?

“When Buhari left on May 29, 2023, many Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief that insecurity would soon become history.

“Pitiably today, from the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, the rising spate of insecurity across the country has put to question the kind of briefings you get on a daily basis, especially, from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, and other Security Chiefs on their modus operandi to send these killers to where they belong?

“In August, many Nigerians came out to express their frustration on the way you are governing them. Today, some of those arrested have been charged with treason.

“In the Comity of Nations, who does that? Is that the way governments are overthrown, with placards?

“Human rights activists are being harassed by security agents on a daily basis and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have become soft targets of sycophants who speak sweet words to your ears for selfish reasons.

“Many Nigerians know the ‘radical’ role you played when you were Governor, and even after 2007 when you galvanised and mobilised them to challenge the status quo at the national level. Now that you are in government, protest has suddenly become a criminal offence. God is indeed Great!!!.