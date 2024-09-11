Gani Adams to Tinubu: Your government like Hitler’s rule, Nigerians are suffering

Gani Adams

In an open letter, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has voiced his dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, linking his style of government to that of Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany.

The letter, dated September 10, 2024, expresses deep concern over what Adams described as a sharp decline in living standards, worsened by the administration’s controversial economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the accompanying spike in fuel prices.

Addressing Tinubu directly, Adams wrote, “Mr. President, to say the truth without minding whose ox is gored, you have really disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for.”

He referred to the drastic rise in fuel prices, noting that when Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, “the price of a litre of fuel was less than N200. Today, it is more than N1000.”

Adams, a respected Yoruba leader and social activist, criticised the role of Tinubu’s economic team, particularly Finance Minister Wale Edun and Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso, both of whom had been close advisers to Tinubu during his time as Governor of Lagos State.

“What exactly are the fiscal, economic and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?” Adams questioned.

The letter also drew attention to the worsening security situation in the country, which Adams said had failed to improve since Tinubu took office, despite widespread hopes that it would.

“Pitiably today, from the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed…is as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell,” Adams lamented.

Expressing frustration over the administration’s response to growing public dissatisfaction, Adams accused the government of repressing protests and stifling dissent.

He questioned the arrest and charges of treason leveled against demonstrators, stating, “In the comity of nations, who does that? Is that the way governments are overthrown, with placards?”

Adams did not shy away from describing the current economic policies as draconian, particularly the decision by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to hike fuel prices.

He described the move as “an attack on Nigerians,” adding, “Your administration is becoming indifferent, insensitive, and unresponsive to the plights of millions of Nigerians who can no longer meet their daily needs.”

The Aare Ona Kakanfo also made historical comparisons, drawing parallels between Tinubu’s current leadership style and that of Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany.

Adams warned that increasing repression and economic mismanagement could lead to widespread unrest.

“The Fuhrer crushed political opposition, destroyed the economy, and ultimately undermined Germany’s democratic structures. When Hitler became history on April 30, 1945, Germany was in total ruins,” he wrote, adding ominously, “I hope I am wrong, but I see a linkage between what happened during the ascendancy of Hitler into power and what is happening in Nigeria today.”

Adams urged the president to reconsider his economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, which have led to a steep rise in the cost of living.

He warned that the situation was becoming unsustainable and could lead to a nationwide crisis if not addressed promptly.

The letter closed with a plea for Tinubu to live up to the promises he made during his campaign, reminding him of the faith Nigerians had placed in him.