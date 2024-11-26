Tinubu writes Senate to confirm CCB board members

President Bola Tinubu has sent names of three new members who will fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to the Senate for confirmation

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on information and strategy, listed names of the nominees as Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

President Tinubu had, on October 24, 2024, sworn in Abdullahi Bello as chairman of the CCB, which operates a 10 member board.

The current board members are: Muritala Kankia, E. J Agbomayinma, Ben Umeano, and Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Bulus I Zephaniah, and Abdulsalam Olawale.

