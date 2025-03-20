AMCON

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to confirm six nominees as chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read on Wednesday, Tinubu stated that the nominations were in accordance with Section 10, Subsection 1 of the AMCON Establishment Act, 2019 (as amended).

Read also: Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers administrator for six months

The names are: Bala Bello as Chairman of the Board; Yusuf Tegina, Non-Executive Director, North Central; Adeyemo Adeoye, Non-Executive Director, South West.

Others are: Charles Odion Iyiore- Non-Executive Director, South South; Yahaya Ibrahim- Non-Executive Director, North West; and Emily Chidinma Osuji- Non-Executive Director, South East.

Share