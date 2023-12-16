Tinubu welcomes three new ambassadors, wants envoys to focus on beneficial bilateral trade, investments

President Bola Tinubu has assured foreign investors of diligent and predictable fund repatriation, and streamlined tax system, just as he implored new ambassadors to prioritize the exploration of new frontiers of trade relations that will be mutually beneficial as they carry out their duties in the country.

The President, according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman, stated this when he received Letters of Credence from Lorand Endreffy, the Ambassador of Hungary; Christophe Bazivamo, the High Commissioner of Rwanda; and Ivan Kholostenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine, at the State House on Friday.

Speaking when he received the High Commissioner of Rwanda, the President said the long-standing concerns over trapped funds were receiving attention, adding that the funds would be processed expeditiously for release.

“We are one family on the continent. We will continue to promote democracy and good governance. I will maintain an open-door policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff are also available.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are already working on the issues of double taxation, and it will be properly streamlined to favour business growth. Nigeria is home and a haven for investors,” the President affirmed.

The Rwandan High Commissioner said the Government of Rwanda was prepared to enhance bilateral relations with Nigeria, with new visa policies and trade agreements.

At the ceremony, President Tinubu asked the Ambassador of Hungary to explore all opportunities of building partnership, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security, and how to leverage the experience of the country in technology.

“Thank you so much for taking care of our students who are in your country. We are a very big country, with huge potentials to sustainably spur economic growth. We are ready to improve relations, especially in the areas of agriculture and food security,” the President said.

The Hungarian Ambassador commended the President for his bold, courageous, and strategic decisions to reposition the Nigerian economy, listing some areas of collaboration to include education, agriculture, food security, security, and medical technology.

“My Prime Minister always says that our relations are based on mutual respect,’’ he said.

President Tinubu told the Ukrainian Ambassador that Nigeria will always work for global peace and harmony.

“We are with you in prayers. We will continue to support good governance and democracy,’’ the President stated.