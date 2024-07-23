Tinubu urges youths to shelve planned #EndBadGovernance protest

…As Lagos students dissociate from protest

…Plan solidarity walk for Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged Nigerians to shelve the planned nationwide protests by #EndBadGovernance group, over the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

This was also as students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos Axis, have announced they would not be a part of the planned national protest.

Tinubu, who spoke through Mohammed Idris, minister of Information and National Orientation, at the State House, Abuja, said his administration was doing everything to tackle the nation’s economic challenges and called on the citizens to exercise patience.

The minister said the Tinubu administration was working on plans to give grants to unemployed graduates, after their National Youth Service Corp programme, until they secure employment.

“We discussed general issues in the country and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

“Mr President listens to them, he takes what they say seriously and he is working to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future.

Speaking specifically on the planned protest, Idris said “The president does not see any need for that. He asked them to shelve that plan and await the government’s response to all their pleas; he has listened to them like I said.

“There are a lot of other interventions that the president has put that are also going to be looked into in the interest of Nigerians. So, there is no need for protests. The young people out there should listen and allow the president more time to see to the realisation of all the goodies he has for them”, Idris said.

In Lagos, students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos Axis, have announced they would not be a part of the planned national protest by some Nigerians, tagged #End Bad Governance”.

The student body in Lagos said they would rather have a “Solidarity Walk” to support and encourage the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who they said has been of great support to them.

The students said their solidarity walk would also hold from August 1 to 10 to drum for peace, especially to ensure that the ugly incident of #EndSARS” of 2020 does not repeat itself.

“In these trying times, it is crucial that we remember stability, peace, and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goals”, said Alimi Idris, chairman, NANS, Lagos Axis, at a news conference at LASUCOM, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

According to the students drawn from all tertiary institutions in Lagos State, “We cannot afford to let the destructive events of the past, such as the #EndSARS protests, repeat themselves. Our priority is to defend and preserve the peace and prosperity of

Lagos. We urge all students to channel their energies into constructive dialogue.”

“Given the significant contributions and the progress we have witnessed in Lagos, we strongly state that we are not in support of any protest against the government of Lagos.

“We understand the frustrations and challenges faced by many, but we must also recognise the advancements and opportunities that have been provided to cushion the economic effect of the nation, and we hope other states can emulate the Lagos State government,” the students said.