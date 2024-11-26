Tinubu urges quick restart of Warri, and Kaduna refineries

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to hasten the reactivation of the second Port Harcourt refinery as well as the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

This comes after the successful rehabilitation of the first Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024.

“With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Bola Tinubu urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries,” a statement from the presidency read.

The statement added that these efforts would significantly boost Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity, complement private-sector refineries, and position the country as a leading energy hub. It also highlighted that the gas sector is receiving “unprecedented attention” under Tinubu’s administration.

President Tinubu credited former President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries and thanked the African Export-Import Bank for financing the project.

He also praised Mele Kyari, NNPC’s group chief executive officer, for his leadership, emphasising the importance of patience, integrity, and accountability in rebuilding Nigeria’s critical infrastructure.

“In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity, the President reaffirms his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting Nigeria’s export capacity,” the statement added.

