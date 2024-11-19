Tinubu transmits social investment amendment Bill to Senate

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the National Social Investment Programme Agency Establishment Amendment Bill 2024 for consideration of the National Assembly.

The purpose of the amendment is to make the National Investment register the primary targeting tool for the implementation of the social investment programmes of government.

This request was conveyed in a letter read during Tuesday’s plenary by Godswill Akpabio, the senate president.

Tinubu explained that the amendment will ensure that the nation’s social and welfare programmes are data-driven and implementation processes are transparent and effective in delivering social protection to vulnerable Nigerians.

The President noted that his request is pursuant to Section 58 of Section 2 of the Constitution of the federal republic as as ammended, and urged the Senate to grant it expeditious consideration.

In a separate letter, the President submitted the names of three nominees for appointment as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The nominees are Tukur Abdulrazak, Sunday Ajah, and Saseyi Faye.

He urged the Senate to similarly treat these nominations with urgency.

