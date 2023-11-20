Tinubu touches down in Berlin for G20’s ‘Compact with Africa’ conference

President Bola Tinubu has landed in Berlin for the G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) Conference, joining leaders to discuss economic cooperation.

Departing Nigeria on a Saturday evening, Tinubu received a warm reception upon arrival in Berlin, greeted by a high-level delegation featuring prominent figures such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and Nigeria’s Head of Mission in Berlin, Amb. Regina Ocheni, alongside other dignitaries.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) conference is set to run in conjunction with the fourth G20 investment summit, a collaboration hosted by the German government and various German business associations.

As a participant in this gathering, President Tinubu will join heads of state, government officials from CWA member countries, bilateral partners, and representatives of international organisations.

Together, they aim to engage in deliberations aimed at advancing immediate economic and business cooperation strategies.

The focus will revolve around outlining tangible measures to enhance investments in critical sectors, including energy, trade, infrastructure, and the application of new technologies, among other crucial areas.