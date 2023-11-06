Tinubu to take part in Arab-Africa Summit in Riyadh

President Bola Tinubu will soon embark on a trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a strong focus on boosting Nigeria’s foreign direct investment.

He will participate in the Saudi-Africa Summit and the Arab-African Summit, discussing economic ties, counterterrorism, the environment, and agriculture.

As the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of Government of ECOWAS, Tinubu will play a leading role in advocating for closer cooperation between the two regions and enhancing trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Africa. Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale provided these details at the Presidential Villa.

“Obviously, President Tinubu is very keen on ensuring that the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the context of the continent is in a position to maximally leverage on opportunities that will be afforded by the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, where we will have a single trade market of over 1 billion Africans.

“The expectation according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is that by the year 2050, our market here on the continent will have surpassed $29 trillion,” the presidential aide said.