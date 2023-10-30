Tinubu to speak at AfriCaribbean trade, investment forum in Guyana

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, is expected to give a special remark at the AfriCaribbean trade and investment forum on Monday, in Georgetown, Guyana.

Tinubu will be represented by Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of industry, trade and investment, Nigeria, at the forum themed, ‘Creating a Shared Prosperous Future’, and convened by Afreximbank and the Government of Guyana.

Also to give special remarks are, Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union represented by Ahmed Ali Bazi, minister of economy, industry, and investments, Union of The Comoros, and Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister, Saint Lucia,

The keynote address will be delivered by Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, chairman and CEO, Access Holdings Plc, is one of the panellists and will be discussing on ‘One Year of AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Revival: Lessons from Experience’.

The session will set the stage for the second edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment forum by bringing together banks, governments and the business community to reflect on the lessons learned one year later.

Other panellists on this session include, Amany Asfour, President, Africa Business Council, Rodinald Soomer, Chief Executive Officer, CARICOM Development Fund, Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platform (ARISE IIP), and E. Gervase Warner, Chairman of the CPSO, President & Group CEO, Massy Group of Companies.

The last panel discussion for the day one will be on ‘Opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector’, and will focus on how Africa and the Caribbean can collaborate to utilise their natural resources to drive economic development.

The panellists are Deodat Indar, (keynote) Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Government of Guyana, Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor, Rivers State, Thackwray “Dax” Driver, President and CEO, Trinidad and Tobago Energy Chamber, Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, N.J. Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, and Rene Awambeng, Global Head, Client Relations, Afreximbank.