Tinubu to sign 2024 budget on New Year’s Eve — Senate committee

Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation has assured that President Bola Tinubu will sign the 2024 budget on Sunday December 31, the New Year’s Eve.

He gave the assurance while briefing journalists on Saturday on the 2024 budget which has just been passed by the Senate.

The Senate passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill totalling N28.77 trillion after considering the harmonised report of the Committee on Appropriation.

Olamilaekan stressed that the National Assembly is determined to maintain the January-December budget cycle, hence the budget will be signed before January 1, 2024.

Olamilaekan argued that there is no law that stops the the president from signing the budget on a Sunday or from any part of the country.

Further stressing his assurance that the budget will be signed, He said the executive was involved with National Assembly to take a final decision on the budget.

“So for that kind of harmonious working relationship that we had , before eventually bringing the bill to the National assembly for passage, a lot of work has gone into the document. We had no choice, we had to maintain the January-December budget cycle, every body was available.

“So I want to assure you that the president will sign the budget on Sunday”, he said.