Tinubu to present 2024 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriations bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Ali Barde, Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

The Appropriations bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since he was inaugurated in May.

The presentation indicates that Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.