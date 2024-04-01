Tinubu to attend Senegalese President’s inauguration

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to attend the inauguration of Senegalese, President, Diomaye Faye.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said the President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The statement said the President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.