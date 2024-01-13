Tinubu to APC Governors – Nigerians don’t have any reason to be poor

President Bola Tinubu received APC governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday where he stated that Nigerians do not have any reason to be poor.

The President asked them to design and implement policies that prioritise all Nigerians and to always consider the national interest above political affiliations.

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s media aide, Tinubu said, “We have no reason to be poor. Looking back on where we are coming from, where we have been, why we are facing infrastructural decay, a lack of quality and comprehensive education, as well as a lack of health facilities. We are not a cursed country, but blessed.”

The president told the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) that one of the biggest challenges the nation faces was divisiveness, but that the governing party must work towards healing and unifying the country by ensuring a collective national vision and channelling energy and resources into nation-building.

He said development policies would only find full relevance in people’s lives when there is inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability.

To Tinubu, Nigeria is too blessed with human, natural, and material resources to be struggling with a dearth of quality infrastructure, quality education, and world-class health facilities.

“You can convert people. You can appeal to people to come to your side,” he said.

He asked the governors to come up with a framework that would implement the school-feeding programme more comprehensive and successful across all states of the federation, taking into consideration the peculiarities of each locality, but working towards having all children in school.