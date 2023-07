President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation today in a live broadcast on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7 pm.

A statement by the President’s Spokesman, Dele Alake, urged all Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria network services for the broadcast.