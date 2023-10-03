Tinubu submitted forged documents to INEC – Atiku’s aide

The Chicago State University ( CSU) documents released on Monday on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records have proven that the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fake.

Phrank Shaibu , Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, who stated this in a statement on Tuesday, also stated that “today’s deposition at 10am Chicago time (4 pm Nigeria time) will further nail Tinubu and expose his buckets of lies”

Shaibu said in a statement that whether Tinubu attended CSU or not was not the only reason for the discovery petition but to prove that the certificate he submitted to the electoral commission was a forgery.

He said, “The samples of redacted certificates handed to us by CSU show that the one submitted to INEC by Tinubu was indeed a forgery, and this will be made known during the deposition, which will be done under oath this afternoon.”

Recall that the University results were made available late Monday.

Atiku’s aide added that the documents released also show that the process of Tinubu’s admission into CSU was equally fraudulent.

“The transcript from Southwest College (now Richard Daley College), which Tinubu used to gain admission into CSU, clearly states that Tinubu was a female. So, how did he transform into a man at a time when gender-altering surgeries did not exist?

“The social security number and the dates on the transcript even show that there is more than meets the eye.”

Shaibu said Tinubu declared in his admission documents that he attended Government College, Lagos, and presented a 1970 GCE A-level result with grades E in Chemistry and Biology and an F in Physics.

He added, “This is a new revelation given that he had claimed to have attended Government College, Ibadan, until some students of the school denied knowing him. But even more worrisome is the fact that Government College, Lagos, was established in 1974. So, did he attend the school in anticipation before it was founded in 1974? He must indeed be a miracle worker.

“What makes the entire incident laughable is that Festus Keyamo, one of Tinubu’s servile lackeys, claimed on live television during the electioneering that Tinubu never attended school but was rather homeschooled.

“Tinubu has also been claiming that he was born on March 29, 1952, and even celebrated his 70th birthday last year and held a colloquium in his honour. But the date of birth listed on his CSU transcript states that he was born on March 29, 1954.

“So, not only does Tinubu have two genders, but he also has two dates of birth. This man must be a celestial being or probably fell from planet Jupiter.”

Shaibu said the release of the documents had vindicated the late legal juggernaut, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), who first exposed the certificate scandal 21 years ago.

Atiku’s aide added, “Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s dream is coming to reality after 22 years. He first drew the world’s attention to the fraudulent activities of Bola Tinubu. However, some of Gani’s so-called disciples have compromised after being offered a bowl of porridge.

“Festus Keyamo, who sued the Lagos State House of Assembly for clearing Tinubu of certificate forgery, is now defending Tinubu. When will such hypocrisy end?”