Tinubu signs six IMO conventions to enhance maritime governance

President Bola Tinubu has signed the instruments of accession for six conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The six instruments are the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol of 2005 to the 1988 Protocol for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms on the Continental Shelf, the Instrument of Accession of the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel 1995; and the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in cases of Pollution by Substances other than Oil, 1973 as Amended (INTERVENTION PROTOCOL).

Others include the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol of 1996 to Amend the Convention on Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims (LLMC) 1976; the Instrument of Accession to the Protocol to the 1974 Athens Convention Relating to the Carriage of Passengers and Their Luggage by Sea, 2002; and the Instrument of Accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

This will enable Nigeria to officially deposit these instruments of accession at the IMO headquarters, which serves as the repository for such conventions.

This move is expected to enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

Presenting the instruments to Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dayo Mobereola, director-general of NIMASA, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for facilitating the signing of the IMO conventions by the president after several years of being pending in the ministry.

“These six instruments have been lying within the ministry for the last six to eight years, and thanks to the efforts of the minister, they have now been assented to by the president.

“This is a landmark achievement for Nigeria, as the IMO will soon update our records to recognise these instruments,” he said.

On his part, the minister reassured stakeholders of the president’s commitment to developing the Nigerian maritime industry in line with global best practices.

By signing these instruments of accession, the president has reaffirmed this administration’s determination to take its rightful position among the comity of maritime nations.

This development will undoubtedly further reassure member states and stakeholders of Nigeria’s resolve and determination to be a leading member of the decision-making body of the IMO.

The deposit of these six instruments of ratification will be carried out by the supervising ministry and NIMASA.

